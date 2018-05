Two ZTD-05 advanced amphibious assault vehicles (AAAVs) attached to a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army fire at mock targets during a live-fire training exercise on May 10, 2018. Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Bin

A group of ZBD-05 amphibious infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) attached to a brigade under the PLA 74th Group Army conduct a salvo of shells during a live-fire training exercise on May 10, 2018. Photo: eng.chinamil.com.cn/Li Bin