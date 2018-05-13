Chinese companies should serve as "bridge" between China, US, senior diplomat says

Chinese enterprises should serve as a "bridge" to promote China-US dialogue, Deputy Chinese Consul General in Houston Liu Hongmei said here Friday.



Delivering a speech at an event organized by the China General Chamber of Commerce-USA (CGCC) in the city of the US state of Texas Friday night, Liu expressed the hope that Chinese companies will become a bridge for China-US dialogue by strengthening communication and exchanges with US partners.



Liu also said the trade deficit between the United States and China is a result of international division of labor and cost competitiveness. "Imbalance doesn't mean unfair," Liu said.



Founded in 2005, the CGCC has been recognized as the largest and most influential non-profit organization representing Chinese enterprises in the United States. Its members consist of around 1,500 Chinese and US companies.

