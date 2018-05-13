View of Gwadar port of Pakistan

Photo taken on March 24, 2018 shows a view of the Gwadar port of Pakistan. From a small, remote and less developed fishing village, Gwadar port now is embracing its new identity of Pakistan's "Shenzhen" with fully functional port terminal, free zone, business center and, more importantly, a visible future of development and prosperity. (Xinhua/Liu Tian)

