50-meter-long dragon kite catches eyes at Urumqi kite show

A man flies a 50-meter-long kite resembling a dragon at a kite show in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

People look at a 50-meter-long dragon-shaped kite at a kite show in Urumqi, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Saturday, May 12, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Xin)

