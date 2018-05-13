Mom, I love you

A boy pulls his mother's hand to cross the finish line in a marathon activity on the Mother's Day in the Anci District of Langfang, north China's Hebei Province, May 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Xuemin)

Daughter Zhang Jing learns wood painting art with her mother on the Mother's Day in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province, May 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Shuo)

A man embraces his mother in an activity marking the Mother's Day in Xingan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Fusun)

A woman embraces her mother in an activity on the Mother's Day in Xingan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, May 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Fusun)