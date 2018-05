A builder works at the construction site of the No.28 main pier of the world's longest cable-stayed bridge, the Shanghai-Nantong Yangtze River Bridge, on the Yangtze River in Nantong, East China's Jiangsu Province. This photo indicates that the bridge's basic structure is complete and that the construction of its superstructure has begun. The bridge is a cable-stayed railway-expressway bridge and has a main span of 1,092 meters - the world's longest.