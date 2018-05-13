Stocks post best weekly gain in nearly 3 months

Stocks on the Chinese mainland closed lower after a roller-coaster trading day Friday, but notched the best weekly gain in almost three months.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened higher but finally lost ground, ending down 0.35 percent at 3,163.26 points. Meanwhile, the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.52 percent.



Healthcare shares led the losses, with a sub-index tracking the sector down 2.19 percent, as investors took profits after a big rally.



The financial and consumer sectors also suffered losses, with indexes closing down 0.3 percent and 0.44 percent, respectively.



Bucking the trend, automobile shares gained.



Analysts think that companies in the automobile sector, especially those that focus on new-energy vehicle (NEV) production, are worth investors' attention, thanks to robust sales data and promising prospects.



In detail, Friday's data showed that about 2.32 million vehicles were sold in April, up 11.5 percent year-on-year, while sales of NEVs surged 138.4 percent in the past month from the same period of last year, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.



Over the past week, the blue-chip CSI300 index surged 3.40 percent, while the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index increased 0.29 percent. Both indexes posted their best weekly performances in almost three months.



Market sentiment was bolstered by the upcoming MSCI's A-share inclusion.



US index publisher MSCI will start including yuan-denominated A-shares into its emerging market index from June 1, which analysts have predicted will bring in new foreign capitals to the mainland's stock market.



Apart from that, Chinese better-than-expected economic figures indicated that the world's second-largest economy is likely to maintain its momentum, providing a solid growth foundation for the stock market.





