Microchips get under the skin of technophile Swedes

It's the size of a grain of rice but could hold the key to many aspects of your life.



A tiny microchip inserted under the skin can replace the need to carry keys, credit cards and train tickets.



That might sound like an Orwellian nightmare to some but in Sweden it is a welcome reality for a growing number who favors convenience over concerns of potential personal data violations.



The small implants were first used in 2015 in Sweden - initially confidentially - and several other countries.



Swedes have gone on to be very active in microchipping, with scant debate about issues surrounding its use, in a country keen on new technology and where the sharing of personal information is held up as a sign of a transparent society.



Sweden's SJ national railway company has won over some 130 users to its microchip reservation service in a year.



Conductors scan passengers' hands after they book tickets online and register them on their chip.



Sweden has a track record in favor of the sharing of personal information, which may have been a factor in helping ease the microchip's acceptance among the Nordic country's 10 million-strong population.



AFP