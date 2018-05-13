‘Avengers: Infinity War' tops Chinese mainland box office with estimated 221 million take

Promotional material for Avengers: Infinity War Photo: IC





Three movie fans take selfies before an Avengers: Infinity War poster in North China's Shanxi Province on Thursday. Photo: VCG

Debuting in the Chinese mainland on Friday, Marvel's 10th anniversary superhero blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War took the top spot at the Chinese weekend box office with an estimated 1.4 billion yuan ($221 million).According to data from Chinese ticketing platform Maoyan, the film's presales surpassed 400 million yuan by Thursday night, setting a new record for presales in China. Its midnight premiere box office on Thursday night (Friday morning) also reached a record-breaking 60 million yuan.Analysts predict that the film could earn a total of 2.7 billion yuan in China by the end of its run.Anticipation for the film was so high that two weeks before the Chinese mainland premiere some anxious mainland fans even flew to Hong Kong - where the film was released on April 25, two days earlier than North America - to watch the film as soon as they could.Aside from the incredible performance of the film making it one of the most-discussed topics over the past two days, a warning message broadcast at a Wanda Group cinema in Tongliao, North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, that offended female moviegoers captured headlines on Friday.Some of the cinema's female customers took to social media platforms on Friday to complain about the warning that ran before showings: "Male audience members, we recommend that you do not attempt to explain to your female companion who the figures in the film are as she will be as confused as you are when you're trying to figure out the color of her lipstick. Just buy more popcorn, soda and snacks to keep her mouth shut.""I am a girl and I am also a Marvel fan…it's disgusting," commented Sina Weibo user Ly_Flower-planting Rabbit.The cinema apologized for the broadcast on Sina Weibo later that same day.The film currently holds a relatively high 8.5/10 rating on Chinese review platform Douban based on more than 140,000 user reviews, making it the highest reviewed Marvel Cinematic Universe film on the platform."Super exciting," "amazing visuals" and "a must-see for all Marvel fans" are some of the most popular comments about the film on Chinese social media platforms."F**king amazing! Marvel knows well how to break audience's expectations right from the film's beginning and Thanos is the best antagonist that Marvel has ever depicted!" wrote Douban user Baiteman."The multi-character plotting is well-organized and fast-paced," Chinese film critic Chu Mufeng posted on Sina Weibo."Every superhero makes a limited but impressive appearance in the film."Following Avengers 3, Chinese romance flick Us and Them came in at No.2 with an estimated 26 million yuan, while Chinese comedy I Am Your Mother came in third place with an estimated 22 million yuan.