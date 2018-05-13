Happy birthday:



An old flame may drop you a line today. If you want to pick things up where you left them this is the time to do so; if you'd rather not, then just move on. Education will open the door to opportunity. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 6, 12, 18.







Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You will be given the perfect opportunity to relax and recharge your batteries tonight. Go ahead and take advantage of this time, as you won't be getting a chance like this for quite a long while. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your curious nature will lead you to explore new and challenging experiences. Take care that you don't swallow more than you can chew, however. The color red will act as a warning sign today. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



The signs point to a new friendship in the not-to-distant future. You will have to get up and out of the house, however, if you want to meet this person. Go ahead and explore different parts of your neighborhood that you have never been to before. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



The alignment of the stars indicates that long-distance travel should be avoided. It would be a good idea to stick close to home over the next few days. Once this dark cloud has passed you can once again strike out for distant lands. ✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You will find yourself in heaven today as everything will go your way. Make sure you take full advantage of this run of good luck to put your plans in motion. An exciting career opportunity is about to come your way. ✭✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Although you may not have realized it, your luck has been taking a gradual turn for the better. Feel free to take some risks. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A close friend has been with you through thick and thin. This evening will be a great time to thank this person for everything they have done for you. A nice dinner at their favorite restaurant may be in order. Your financial luck is looking up. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will have to be strong in order to resist temptation today. Your willpower is at an all-time low, making it very easy for you to give in to vices that can negatively impact your life. Friends and family can provide support. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Exercise should be a major focus. You will be able to avoid a major health issue if you get ahead of it by improving your physical fitness. If you take a chance today, you may be pleasantly surprised by the results. ✭✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



It's time to put your nose to the grindstone. Any attempts to shirk your duties before they are done will have major repercussions. Don't worry though, if you stay focused you will accomplish everything you need to with plenty of time left over for some fun. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Romance is in the air. If you head out tonight, chances are high you will discover a new and interesting activity you never expected you would enjoy. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Social interaction will put you in a great mood. Chase away the blues by spending time with those closest to you. ✭✭✭