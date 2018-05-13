Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Actress Blair
6 Complete collections
10 Like some mattresses
14 Victim of Artemis
15 Cajun soup
16 On a Pacific poop deck
17 Seriously defeat
20 Board with two seats
21 Break, as one's parole
22 Have a hunch
25 Room adornment
26 Parts of a movie theater
30 "___ be a while"
32 Friendly
35 Makes 22-Across
41 "San" or "chan"
43 Iron-poor
44 Stances
45 Acute, as vision
47 Convenience store
48 Senatorial aides
53 NHL venue
56 Surrounded by ocean
58 6 x 9 in. book
63 Establishment in Adelphi, Md.
66 Favor one side?
67 Makes faint, as lights
68 21-to-1, e.g.
69 Head cheese, ironically
70 Upon whom to have mercy?
71 Be penitent
DOWN
1 Conciliatory gifts
2 HOMES
fourth
3 Queue
4 Bossy remarks?
5 Faris and others
6 Letters of desperation
7 ___ out a living
8 See the world
9 Indian garb
10 Aesop specialty
11 Hayes of music
12 U-turn from verso
13 "... baker, the candlestick ___"
18 Sheared mom
19 Square of grass
23 Musician Lofgren
24 More inclined
26 Prince with a wife in a 9-Down
27 Arabian Peninsula country
28 Run a cloth over
29 Con
31 Boys
33 "Star Wars" saga nickname
34 At one's ___ and call
36 Banned crop spray
37 Beat the skins
38 "Buona ___"
39 Abstainer's tempter
40 It ain't "Hey!"
42 Blue-ribbon rating
46 Has a home-cooked meal
48 Christian song
49 Elevated nest
50 Beta follower
51 Port Said locale
52 "Dear" guy
54 "... time ___ the place"
55 Capital in Africa
57 Perform again
59 "Don't be like ___!"
60 Harmonizing voice
61 Full of oneself
62 Certain woodwind
64 Ostrichlike bird
65 Donkey relative
Solution