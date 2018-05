Puzzle

ACROSS1 Actress Blair6 Complete collections10 Like some mattresses14 Victim of Artemis15 Cajun soup16 On a Pacific poop deck17 Seriously defeat20 Board with two seats21 Break, as one's parole22 Have a hunch25 Room adornment26 Parts of a movie theater30 "___ be a while"32 Friendly35 Makes 22-Across41 "San" or "chan"43 Iron-poor44 Stances45 Acute, as vision47 Convenience store48 Senatorial aides53 NHL venue56 Surrounded by ocean58 6 x 9 in. book63 Establishment in Adelphi, Md.66 Favor one side?67 Makes faint, as lights68 21-to-1, e.g.69 Head cheese, ironically70 Upon whom to have mercy?71 Be penitentDOWN1 Conciliatory gifts2 HO MES fourth3 Queue4 Bossy remarks?5 Faris and others6 Letters of desperation7 ___ out a living8 See the world9 Indian garb10 Aesop specialty11 Hayes of music12 U-turn from verso13 "... baker, the candlestick ___"18 Sheared mom19 Square of grass23 Musician Lofgren24 More inclined26 Prince with a wife in a 9-Down27 Arabian Peninsula country28 Run a cloth over29 Con31 Boys33 "Star Wars" saga nickname34 At one's ___ and call36 Banned crop spray37 Beat the skins38 "Buona ___"39 Abstainer's tempter40 It ain't "Hey!"42 Blue-ribbon rating46 Has a home-cooked meal48 Christian song49 Elevated nest50 Beta follower51 Port Said locale52 "Dear" guy54 "... time ___ the place"55 Capital in Africa57 Perform again59 "Don't be like ___!"60 Harmonizing voice61 Full of oneself62 Certain woodwind64 Ostrichlike bird65 Donkey relative

Solution