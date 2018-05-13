Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/13 17:58:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Actress Blair

  6 Complete collections

 10 Like some mattresses

 14 Victim of Artemis

 15 Cajun soup

16 On a Pacific poop deck

 17 Seriously defeat

 20 Board with two seats

 21 Break, as one's parole

 22 Have a hunch

 25 Room adornment

 26 Parts of a movie theater

 30 "___ be a while"

 32 Friendly

 35 Makes 22-Across

 41 "San" or "chan"

 43 Iron-poor

 44 Stances

 45 Acute, as vision

 47 Convenience store

 48 Senatorial aides

 53 NHL venue

 56 Surrounded by ocean

 58 6 x 9 in. book

 63 Establishment in Adelphi, Md.

 66 Favor one side?

 67 Makes faint, as lights

 68 21-to-1, e.g.

 69 Head cheese, ironically

 70 Upon whom to have mercy?

 71 Be penitent

DOWN

  1 Conciliatory gifts

  2 HOMES fourth

  3 Queue

  4 Bossy remarks?

  5 Faris and others

  6 Letters of desperation

  7 ___ out a living

  8 See the world

  9 Indian garb

 10 Aesop specialty

 11 Hayes of music

 12 U-turn from verso

 13 "... baker, the candlestick ___"

 18 Sheared mom

 19 Square of grass

 23 Musician Lofgren

24 More inclined

 26 Prince with a wife in a 9-Down

 27 Arabian Peninsula country

 28 Run a cloth over

 29 Con

 31 Boys

 33 "Star Wars" saga nickname

 34 At one's ___ and call

 36 Banned crop spray

37 Beat the skins

 38 "Buona ___"

 39 Abstainer's tempter

 40 It ain't "Hey!"

 42 Blue-ribbon rating

 46 Has a home-cooked meal

 48 Christian song

 49 Elevated nest

 50 Beta follower

 51 Port Said locale

 52 "Dear" guy

 54 "... time ___ the place"

 55 Capital in Africa

 57 Perform again

 59 "Don't be like ___!"

 60 Harmonizing voice

 61 Full of oneself

 62 Certain woodwind

64 Ostrichlike bird

 65 Donkey relative

Solution



 

