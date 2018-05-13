New exhibition at National Art Museum of China showcases classic calligraphy from scholar Yu Youren

Yu Youren's son, Yu Zhongling Photo: Courtesy of National Art Museum of China

An art exhibition featuring hundreds of calligraphy works by Chinese scholar Yu Youren (1879-1964) kicked off at the National Art Museum of China on Friday.The exhibition is being co-hosted by the museum and Beijing-based Yindi Art Museum.Zhu Yilong - president of the Yindi Group, which supports the Yindi Art Museum - also donated seven works from his collection of more than 400 of Yu's calligraphy works to the National Art Museum of China. The donation comes after Zhu donated three of Yu's works to the museum in 2016.One of China's modern calligraphy masters and a popular artist among collectors, Yu was well-known for his cursive and semi-cursive script.After the opening ceremony, the museum also held a seminar to discuss Yu's calligraphy and art style.The exhibition will run until May 20.