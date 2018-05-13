Picasso’s $115m ‘Young Girl’ to be loaned to Paris museum

Picasso's Young Girl With Basket of Flowers, recently sold at a New York auction for $115 million, will be loaned to Paris's Musee d'Orsay for a Picasso exhibit opening in September.



"We're very happy," a museum spokesperson said on Saturday in confirming the loan, first reported in The New York Times.



The painting was purchased at auction on Tuesday by the Nahmads, a family of art dealers and collectors that includes Helly Nahmad, owner of a New York gallery, according to two sources quoted by the Times. Nahmad did not respond to an AFP request, through his gallery, for comment.



The Musee d'Orsay's Picasso: Blue and Rose exhibit is being organized in collaboration with the Picasso Museum-Paris and will focus on the artist's work from 1900-06, encompassing his critically important Blue Period and Rose Period. It will run from September 18 to January 6, 2019.



The exhibit will then move to the Beyeler Foundation near Basel, Switzerland, from February 3 to May 26, 2019, with a modified set of paintings. It is not clear whether Young Girl will be part of that show.



The painting, from 1905, was part of a major auction by Christie's of the extensive art collection of the late US banker David Rockefeller and his wife Peggy.



Young Girl, which the US collector Gertrude Stein and her brother Leo had purchased directly from the artist, was sold for the sixth-highest sum ever attained by a painting at auction, expenses and commissions included.





