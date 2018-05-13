Police officer sues public security bureau after exposing adulterous boss

A police officer in Zhejiang Province arrested for taking videos of his boss committing adultery has sued the public security bureau.



Chi Wen was in Yuhuan People's Court Thursday, appealing his confinement for seven days and prison sentence for six days for blowing the lid off the alleged extramarital affair of the former director of Huangyan public security bureau, Zhou Xianghui.



The case sparked an outcry online over the issue of privacy and discipline management on civil servants.



On Sunday, Taizhou's Huangyan Party discipline inspection commission promised to further investigate the case



Chi, 44, sent videos of Zhou allegedly having sex with a woman at an underground parking lot to the Huangyan Party discipline inspection commission in June, 2017, after recording them on the sly through hidden cameras.



Chi was punished for violating the privacy of Zhou who was removed from his post and made a deputy director of another bureau.



Zhou confessed to an affair with a woman surnamed Lin, but was not punished since "it had not caused a bad impact," news site thepaper.cn reported.



Chi argued that Zhou violated Party discipline by having an extramarital affair and the videos do not amount to the infringement of privacy.



"As a Party member, I spent time to collect evidence of his improper behavior. It is right thing to do," he said.



Party members who have illicit dalliances causing adverse social impact could face dismissal from party posts or expulsion from the Party.



Some Chinese netizens applauded Chi, while others said that civil servants need to be protected by the law.



Global Times





