Domestic brands showcased at Shanghai exposition

More than 600 Chinese companies from both the public and private sectors as well as delegations from local governments of China gathered at the first Exposition on China Indigenous Brand held in Shanghai from Thursday to Saturday, showcasing renowned domestic brands of different sectors including traditional costumes and submarine technology.
China Brand World Sharing
Themed China Brand World Sharing, the expo presented the development history, achievements and prospects of Chinese brands via showcasing platforms and modern exhibition technologies.
As the host city of the expo, Shanghai also presented the story of Shanghai brands via five sections including Shanghai service, Shanghai manufacturing, Shanghai shopping, Shanghai culture and Shanghai innovation.
In 2017, the State Council designated May 10 as China Brand Day every year, aiming to encourage local companies to cultivate indigenous brands and improve the quality and global influence of Chinese brands.
Along with the expo, the International Forum on China Brand Development was also held in Shanghai as part of the series activities celebrating China Brand Day. Nearly 1,000 guests from China and abroad shared their views on the development of Chinese brands in a global context at the forum.
A model of China's deep-sea manned Shenhai Yongshi submarine Photos: Yang Hui/GT
Models of military vehicles at the expo
Models of military aircrafts
A visitor looks at a Sea-Gull wristwatch at the expo.
An elderly lady checks out a can of honey with a magnifying glass.
Shanghai-style xiaolongbao steamed dumplings on display
Visitors look at a cheongsam dress designed by a Shanghai brand.
A visitor poses for photos in front of the expo's billboard.