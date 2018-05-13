Domestic brands showcased at Shanghai exposition

More than 600 Chinese companies from both the public and private sectors as well as delegations from local governments of China gathered at the first Exposition on China Indigenous Brand held in Shanghai from Thursday to Saturday, showcasing renowned domestic brands of different sectors including traditional costumes and submarine technology.





China Brand World Sharing

Themed China Brand World Sharing, the expo presented the development history, achievements and prospects of Chinese brands via showcasing platforms and modern exhibition technologies.





As the host city of the expo, Shanghai also presented the story of Shanghai brands via five sections including Shanghai service, Shanghai manufacturing, Shanghai shopping, Shanghai culture and Shanghai innovation.





In 2017, the State Council designated May 10 as China Brand Day every year, aiming to encourage local companies to cultivate indigenous brands and improve the quality and global influence of Chinese brands.





Along with the expo, the International Forum on China Brand Development was also held in Shanghai as part of the series activities celebrating China Brand Day. Nearly 1,000 guests from China and abroad shared their views on the development of Chinese brands in a global context at the forum.



