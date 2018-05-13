More Shanghai residents dining out, those aged between 15 and 44

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"Changes in dinning habits present new challenges to traditional nutrition intervention strategies."New research on Shanghai residents' diet and health released by Shanghai Municipal Commission of Health and Family Planning shows that 61 percent of all Shanghai residents often dine out, which is much higher than the national average of 42 percent, thepaper.cn reported Saturday. According to experts from Shanghai Municipal Center for Disease Control & Prevention, who conducted the study, between 2012 and 2017, apart from dinning out and pre-packaged foods, the rise of new consumption patterns such as takeout foods and online shopping have affected traditional families' cooking habits and pose negative factors on health.