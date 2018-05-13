Report on consumption habits of city’s mothers

Before this year's Mother's Day, which fell on Sunday, CBNData, which is associated with several Chinese websites such as Taobao, Tmall, Babytree, and Miaocode, released a report on Chinese mothers' online consumption behaviors.



According to the report, young mothers aged between 20 and 35 spent 30 percent more on maternal or child products than the average spending of all age groups. They spend most on children's nutrition and health, intellectual development and security products.



Compared with new mothers, those aged between 30 and 39 spent most on online education because of its convenience. Statistics from hujiang.com state that 32.7 percent of mothers registered for online courses both for their children or themselves. The major reason for post-80s generation mothers to study online is to enhance their workplace competitiveness.





