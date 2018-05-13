Indians in Shanghai host popular blood drive

Around 350 Indians living in China gathered in Shanghai to donate their blood at Shanghai Blood Center on Sunday, thepaper.cn reported Sunday.



The blood drive, which was initiated by an Indian expat in 2013, has been held for the past six consecutive years. As of this year, over 1,000 packs of blood have been donated by Indian citizens in China through this campaign. The number of donors this year doubled last year's number.



Indian Nipun Talwar, who has been living and working in Shanghai for seven years, donated 400 milliliters of blood on Sunday to show his affection.



Shanghai has always been welcoming toward foreigners and their blood. Notably, some rare blood types stored in Shanghai are more commonly found in foreigners. RH negative blood, which is a very rare type among Asians, can be more easily obtained from Caucasians.

