Man detained for exposing himself to kids outside primary school

Police in East China's Jiangxi Province detained a man for exposing himself to four children near a primary school.



Security footage Tuesday shows one of the young victims running from the 43-year-old suspect surnamed Yang, seated on his electric motorcycle, on a sidewalk outside the school in Fuzhou.



Parents took to WeChat to warn others and caught the attention of police.



"The suspect was riding an electric scooter when he called to my daughter," one parent wrote. "She fled as soon as he began taking off his pants."



Authorities arrested Yang at his residence the next day.



Yang told officers he got the children's attention by asking for directions.



The suspect claimed he was drunk at the time.



"I had two beers, a half-liter of baijiu and wanted to do something exciting," Yang said.



"But I shouldn't have done that," he added.



Yang had just become a grandparent, Kankan News reported.



Kankan News





