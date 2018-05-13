Four tourists dead as bridge collapses in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir

Police said at least 40 tourists have been swept away and four of them were dead after a footbridge over a river collapsed Sunday in the Neelum valley of the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, according to local media.



The Neelum valley deputy commissioner said more than 40 tourists stopped to take pictures on the bridge, located in the Nala Jagran area of the valley, when it collapsed as it could not withstand the weight.



Local police said the tourists were swept away by strong currents.



The victims' bodies have been recovered, whereas a search to recover the rest is underway.



Personnel of the Pakistan Army are also assisting in the operation, said local TV channel ARY News, adding that the extremely cold water of the river and its strong currents are hindering efforts to recover the tourists.



Local residents said the victims were likely students of a college touring the scenic valley from the country's eastern Punjab province.



The Neelum valley is a popular tourist spot, especially in summer. Visitors from across the country head there for its cool weather and scenic beauty.

