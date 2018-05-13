Potential tariffs a serious concern for agricultural producers: US bureau chief

Agricultural producers in the US need all viable markets in order to stay afloat, according to Randy Kron, president of the Indiana Farm Bureau.



In an article titled "Tariff implications shouldn't be trivialized" published by the Indianapolis Business Journal on Friday (US time), Kron discussed the trade tension between China and the US.



When the US proposed tariffs on $50 billion-worth of Chinese products in the technology sector, China retaliated with an initial 25 percent tariff on US pork, wine, fruit and nuts.



"The tariff on pork certainly hit close to home, as Indiana has many pork producers," Kron wrote.



The US exports about $1 billion-worth of pork to China annually.



But Kron expressed more concern about the "looming second-tier tariffs China has proposed," as they target more agricultural products including beef and soybeans.



Kron said that if the US and China can't come to some agreement at the conclusion of a public hearing on May 15, then the US' proposed tariffs would be enacted and China's would likely follow.



"That outcome would not be ideal for Indiana's farmers and consumers. Food prices would rise and some farms would be in jeopardy of failing," Kron said.



According to US Department of Agriculture statistics, Indiana's agriculture export value was $2.3 billion in 2006, and then doubled to $4.6 billion in 2016.



The US agricultural sector is already in a downturn, with farm income now 50 percent lower than it was just four years ago.



"American farmers are dealing with a global surplus of commodities, which makes the risk of facing tariffs from such a large export market a real concern," said Kron.





