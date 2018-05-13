Railway nearly ready

Construction of the Binjiang railway station in Harbin, capital of Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has been completed, which means that the Harbin-Jiamusi intercity railway, the longest fast rail project in the country's cold regions, is now nearly ready to open to the public, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



Construction of the Harbin-Jiamusi railway started in July 2014. The railway is now in the test phase and will be officially open to the public by the end of August, the report said.



Travel time between the two cities will be reduced to one hour and 50 minutes from the current six hours.

