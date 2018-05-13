Leverage growth slows

China's macro leverage growth will likely continue to slow, said the People's Bank of China (PBC), the country's central bank.



The PBC said in a report that the country's overall leverage rose to 250.3 percent in 2017, up by only 2.7 percentage points from 2016. "The growth rate dropped substantially," it said.



China's liabilities had been rising rapidly during previous years, with the macro leverage ratio rising by 13.5 percentage points each year from 2012 to 2016.



The slowdown came after expansion of supply-side structural reforms, a firmer economy and the effective implementation of a prudent, neutral monetary policy, the PBC said.



The PBC believes China will be able to continue stabilizing its macro leverage and gradually push forward structural deleveraging.





