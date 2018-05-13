173.86 billion yuan



Total revenue from January to April for China's express delivery sector, up 28.4 percent year-on-year, said the State Post Bureau.

$1.34b



Value of Chinese investment in Brazil in the first four months, bringing the accumulated total to $126.7 billion, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

59.9%



Average price slump of garlic in China in April year-on-year, according to media reports.

26%



The percentage of overseas exhibitors from countries covered by the Belt and Road initiative who participated in China's exhibitions in 2017, up 15 percentage points year-on-year, according to a report from the Ministry of Commerce.