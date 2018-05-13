Grandfather planned family murder in AUS: father

The grieving father of four children who were killed in a family mass murder and suicide case that rocked Australia said Sunday their grandfather was to blame for what he called a planned shooting.



Aaron Cockman's children - three boys and a girl aged eight to 13 - were among the seven people found dead by police on a rural property in the small town of Osmington near the Margaret River wine region of Western Australia.



The bodies of their mother Katrina Miles, 35, and grandparents Peter and Cynda Miles were also found at the property.



Cockman, who told reporters in Margaret River he was estranged from Katrina, said "Peter didn't snap."



"I think he's been thinking this through for a long time," Cockman said.



Police have yet to confirm which family member was the shooter but said they were not searching for any suspects.



Three firearms licensed to Peter Miles were found by investigators.



Investigators have not revealed the motive behind the shootings, with Cockman only saying he previously enjoyed a close relationship with Katrina's parents.



Mass shootings are rare in Australia, which has strict gun laws introduced after 35 people were killed in 1996 at Port Arthur in Tasmania. The Osmington deaths are the worst mass shooting since then.



Western Australia state Premier Mark McGowan, who traveled to Margaret River on Sunday, said he did not think gun laws could be further tightened but he would await recommendations from a coronial inquiry into the shootings.

