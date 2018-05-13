Ireland’s abortion referendum campaigns ramp up on streets, internet

Pro- and anti-abortion activists in Ireland are hitting the streets and social networks to mobilize a divided electorate with less than a fortnight to go until a referendum on the thorny issue.



Voters decide on May 25 whether to remove the 1983 constitutional restriction on abortion - a highly sensitive issue in a traditionally devoutly Catholic country.



Back in 1983, 67 percent voted in favor of the eighth amendment, which outlawed abortion.



The law was tweaked in 2013 to allow terminations if the mother's life is at risk, following public outrage at the death of a pregnant woman refused an abortion.



But anyone having an abortion or helping a woman to do so still faces up to 14 years in jail.



The referendum will ask voters if they want to keep the constitutional restriction or repeal it and allow the Irish parliament to legislate on abortion.



It comes three years after a referendum in which Ireland voted by a landslide to legalize same-sex marriage - a seismic change.



Some 45 percent are in favor of changing the abortion law while 34 percent back the status quo, with 18 percent undecided, according to the latest poll by Kantar Millward Brown for the Sunday Independent newspaper.



Despite their consistent poll lead, the Yes camp are taking nothing for granted.



"I think that it will be very close," said Sarah Monaghan, spokeswoman for the Together for Yes campaign, the main pro-repeal umbrella group, which is urging supporters to redouble their efforts.



The campaign has largely been fought out on social media with highly active local groups reaching out to a mainly a younger audience, who have been characterized as being more liberal.



But the pro-life campaign is also reaching out to younger voters with several national bus tours, with numerous under-30s on board.



Google's decision Wednesday to halt all referendum adverts - the day after Facebook announced a similar move - has reinforced their suspicions as the No campaign was using more online ads, leading them to brand the referendum "rigged."





