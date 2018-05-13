Chinese Ambassador warns against ‘glass curtain’ between China, US

Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai warned that some people in the US are trying to place a "glass curtain" between the two countries.



Cui made the remarks on Friday at the panel discussion "Forty Years of US-China Relations" hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a policy research organization in Washington DC.



There are some people in the US trying to place a "glass curtain" between the two nations so as to impede bilateral exchanges in economics, science and technology, and people-to-people engagements, and even stoke US suspicion against exchange students and research fellows from China, said the Chinese Ambassador.



China hopes these ominous trends will not be recognized by mainstream US society, said Cui, who also called on the two sides to enhance dialogue to eliminate the "deficit of mutual understanding."



Beijing and Washington, having come together 40 years ago united by common strategic interests, have seen the expansion of cooperation and common interests in bilateral, regional and global issues, the ambassador said.





