Iran, Sri Lanka ink cooperation in diverse areas

Iran and Sri Lanka on Sunday signed cooperation documents in varied areas to boost bilateral relations, Tasnim news agency reported.



The agreements were signed in a ceremony in the capital Tehran attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Sri Lankan counterpart Maithripala Sirisena.



The cooperation documents include fight against illicit drugs and drug precursors, health and medical sciences, standardization, education, laboratory services and film industry.



On Sunday, Sirisena also urged promotion of all-out ties with the Islamic republic and a boost in oil import from Iran, official IRNA agency reported.



"Economic and trade relations between the two countries will increase," he said, calling for establishment of direct flights between Iran and Sri Lanka to facilitate bilateral trade exchanges.



He also invited Iranian private sectors to invest in Sri Lanka, and stated that his country has incentives for foreign investors, including those of Iran.



Sirisena arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the invitation of Rouhani for a two-day official visit.

