Another bomb explodes near police station in East Java, Indonesia, hitting 3 people

Three persons were found lying on floor with parts of bodies covered in blood after a bomb blast occurred on Sunday night in a unit of flats where an alleged militant with family members lived, according to police and eyewitnesses.



"I have come to the scene to see what happened. I saw the family members covered in blood lied on the floor," eyewitness, named only Punguh, said, adding that among them was a child.



The explosion at the 5th floor of Block B of the flats took place at 21:15 p.m. local time and it was of low-explosive as the sound was weak, he said.



"The explosion has just happened at the higher floor, its sound was not strongly heard," he was quoted by local media as saying.



National police spokesman Brigadier General Muhammad Iqbal confirmed that the unit of the flats was inhabited by an alleged terrorist with family members.



The spokesman said that the police are seeking to find out whether the bomb was purposely planned to explode or it exploded before being used.



"We are checking whether the bomb exploded incidentally or someone detonated it," he was quoted by local media as saying.



The building is located behind Taman police sation in Siduarjo, spokesman of provincial police Senior Commissioner Frans Barung said.

