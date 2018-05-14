Iraqi VP's coalition calls for re-vote over low turnout, irregularities

An Iraqi political coalition, led by Vice President Ayad Allawi, on Sunday called for a re-vote of the May 12 parliamentary election due to low turnout of Iraqi voters and irregularities.



Allawi's al-Wataniyah (National) Coalition "called for a re-vote, while seeing the current government as a caretaker government until appropriate conditions are set for the holding of elections that will reflect the aspirations of our people," said the coalition in a statement.



The coalition said the call was due to the "low turnout of the Iraqi people in the elections, spread of violence, fraud, deception and the purchase of votes."



Late on Saturday, Iraq's Independent Electoral Commission (IHEC) said that the turnout in the parliamentary election during the day has reached 44.5 percent, while votes of over 4,000 polling stations were still uncounted.



Millions of Iraqis headed Saturday to 8,959 polling centers across the country to vote for their parliamentary representatives in the first general election after Iraq's historic victory over the Islamic State (IS) group last December.

