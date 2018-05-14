First Tangshan-Antwerp freight train arrives in Belgium

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/14 7:37:36

The China-Europe freight train from Tangshan of China arrives at Antwerp Port, Belgium, May 12, 2018. A freight train service has been launched from a port in Tangshan of north China's Hebei Province to Belgium, a further line for freight between China and Europe.Photo:Xinhua


 

A container crane unloads a container from the China-Europe freight train in Antwerp, Belgium, May 12, 2018. A freight train service has been launched from a port in Tangshan of north China's Hebei Province to Belgium, a further line for freight between China and Europe. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA,CHINA-EUROPE
