Bird protectors of Ulan Suhai Lake, north China

Staff members of the Ulan Suhai Lake Nature Reserve remove fishing nets in shallow water areas to protect wild birds in the wetland of Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayan Nur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 12, 2018. The Ulan Suhai Lake, one of the eight largest freshwater lakes in China, is a habitat for about six million wild birds each year. Photo:Xinhua

Birds fly over the wetland of Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayan Nur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 12, 2018. The Ulan Suhai Lake, one of the eight largest freshwater lakes in China, is a habitat for about six million wild birds each year. Photo:Xinhua

Staff members of the Ulan Suhai Lake Nature Reserve check a wounded mute swan in the wetland of Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayan Nur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 12, 2018. The Ulan Suhai Lake, one of the eight largest freshwater lakes in China, is a habitat for about six million wild birds each year.Photo:Xinhua

Staff members of the Ulan Suhai Lake Nature Reserve patrol in the wetland of Ulan Suhai Lake in Bayan Nur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, May 12, 2018. The Ulan Suhai Lake, one of the eight largest freshwater lakes in China, is a habitat for about six million wild birds each year. Photo:Xinhua