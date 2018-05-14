Concert held to celebrate 67th anniv. of establishment of China-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/14 9:36:13

Chinese artists perform during a concert to celebrate the 67th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations in northwest Pakistan's Peshawar, on May 13, 2018. A Chinese concert was held in Peshawar on Sunday to celebrate the 67th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan Diplomatic Relations. (Xinhua/Ahmad Kamal)


 

Posted in: CHINA
