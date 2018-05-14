Rally for Internet freedom in Moscow draws 1,000 participants

Around 1,000 people took part in an authorized rally to defend Internet freedom in the center of the Russian capital, the city police said Sunday.



"A public event that was coordinated by the authorities of Moscow city is taking place on Academician Sakharov Avenue. About 1,000 people are taking part in it," the police said in a statement.



Policemen and Russian Guard officers worked together to ensure public order during the event, according to the statement.



The rally aimed to pave the way for appealing to the Russian Constitutional Court to reverse the ban on Telegram messenger in Russia, Interfax news agency cited a speaker at the event as saying.



Some 30 people were detained at the rally for chanting political slogans, said Sergei Udaltsov, leader of Russia's Left Front, a league of political organizations that is critical of Russian President Vladimir Putin.



On April 13, Moscow's Tagansky District Court ruled to block access to Telegram in Russia due to its refusal to provide user data.



Launched in 2013, Telegram is now among the world's most popular messaging applications, with 200 million users around the world.

