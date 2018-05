Sudden rain brings relief to heat struck people in Kolkata, India

A boy enjoys heavy rain in Kolkata, India on May 13, 2018. A sudden rain brings relief to heat struck people in Kolkata. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

People walk through heavy rain in Kolkata, India on May 13, 2018. A sudden rain brings relief to heat struck people in Kolkata. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Ducks are seen during heavy rain in Kolkata, India on May 13, 2018. A sudden rain brings relief to heat struck people in Kolkata. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

People take shelter under a tree during heavy rain in Kolkata, India on May 13, 2018. A sudden rain brings relief to heat struck people in Kolkata. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Young people play during heavy rain in Kolkata, India on May 13, 2018. A sudden rain brings relief to heat struck people in Kolkata. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)