Three teens raped, burned alive in a week in India, shocking country

Three teenage girls were raped and set on fire in a week in India, killing two and leaving a third in critical condition, according to local police.



In the latest attack, a 16-year-old girl died from burns last Thursday after warning the rapist that she would tell her family about the assault. The other two girls were victims of similar attacks a week ago.



The serial brutal sexual assaults shocked the whole country, and have been the most infamous since the case on a New Delhi bus in 2012 that triggered mass protests.



Under such pressure, local police have arrested two suspects, one the cousin of a victim, and the other married with a child.



Earlier this month, India's top court directed all high courts in the country to fast track child sexual abuse cases.



In April, the Indian government approved an ordinance to allow courts to give the death penalty to child rapists. The new law also provides for a speedy investigation into and trial for rape cases, and there will be no provision for anticipatory bail for a person accused of rape or gang rape of a girl under 16 years.



Last Saturday, an Indian man was sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a baby girl. A special court handed out the verdict three weeks after the convicted criminal committed the crime.



This is reportedly one of the quickest trials and fastest police investigations regarding rape cases in India.

