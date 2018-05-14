Tourism sector of Yemen witnesses steep loss of income

A traditional jewelry seller sits inside his shop as he waits for customers in the Old City of Sanaa, Yemen, on May 13, 2018. The tourism sector of Yemen has witnessed a steep loss of income in recent years due to the ongoing conflicts. A large majority of employees in the tourism industry have lost their jobs. Photo:Xinhua

