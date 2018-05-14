Chinese artists perform in Stockholm, Sweden

Buddhist monks from China's Shaolin Temple perform martial arts during a gala entitled "Sound of Harmony" in Stockholm, capital of Sweden, on May 13, 2018. Chinese artists staged a performance for more than 500 audience here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wei Xuechao)

Chinese dancers perform "Thousand-hand Bodhisattva" during a gala entitled "Sound of Harmony" in Stockholm, capital of Sweden, on May 13, 2018. Chinese artists staged a performance for more than 500 audience here on Sunday. (Xinhua/Wei Xuechao)