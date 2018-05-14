Scenery of Yellow Sea National Forest Park in east China's Jiangsu

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/14 12:02:04

This aerial photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows a scenery of the Yellow Sea National Forest Park in Dongtai, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)


 

Tourists visit the Yellow Sea National Forest Park in Dongtai, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
