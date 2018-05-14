People march to commemorate upcoming Nakba Day in Rabat, Morocco

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/14 12:25:01

People march to commemorate the upcoming Nakba Day in Rabat, Morocco, on May 13, 2018. Thousands of people marched Sunday here to commemorate the upcoming Nakba Day, or "the Day of Catastrophe," expressing their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people. (Xinhua/Aissa)


 

A boy waves a Palestinian flag in a march to commemorate the upcoming Nakba Day in Rabat, Morocco, on May 13, 2018. Thousands of people marched Sunday here to commemorate the upcoming Nakba Day, or "the Day of Catastrophe," expressing their unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people. (Xinhua/Aissa)


 

