Bomb explosion hits police station in East Java, Indonesia

A bomb blast broke out in a police office in Surabaya city, capital of Indonesia's East Java province on Monday morning, a police officer said.



The explosion took place at 08:50 a.m. Jakarta time in the police station located on Sikatan street, provincial police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera said.



"An explosion has occurred in a police office in Surabaya," he was quoted by Antara news wire as saying.



Deputy police chief in the province Brigadier General Widodo Eko Prihastopo along with police personnel will immediately come into the scene, Barung added.



The explosion happened after suicide bombings in three churches and an explosion in a flat in the city a day earlier, killing at least 14 people and wounding dozens others.

