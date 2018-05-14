Sea of clouds shrouds Huangyaguan section of Great Wall in north China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/14 13:02:10

Photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows sea of clouds after rainfall at Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in Tianjin, north China.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows sea of clouds after rainfall at Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in Tianjin, north China.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows sea of clouds after rainfall at Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in Tianjin, north China.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows sea of clouds after rainfall at Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in Tianjin, north China. Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus