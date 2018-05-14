Sea of clouds shrouds Huangyaguan section of Great Wall in north China

Photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows sea of clouds after rainfall at Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in Tianjin, north China.Photo:Xinhua

