Large amounts of steel, plastic, paper scraps imported into Vietnam without permit

Some Vietnamese firms have recently imported tens of thousands of scraps, mainly steel, plastic and paper ones, without permit, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs on Monday.



The scraps imported without permit have been piled up at major seaports, causing environment pollution. Besides, some enterprises have exploited loopholes in scrap import-related procedures to smuggle second-hand products.



A local company in northern Ninh Binh province from January 2017 to March 2018 imported nearly 44,000 tons of plastic scraps without permit. The scraps arrived at seaports in Ho Chi Minh City, northern Hai Phong city and southern Ba Ria Vung Tau province.



According to a prime ministerial decision in 2014, a total of 36 kinds of scraps are allowed to be imported into Vietnam to serve as materials for domestic production. As of March 2018, a total of 928 Vietnamese enterprises imported scraps, mainly plastic, steel and paper ones.

