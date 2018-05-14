Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/G

"She would not have died if she had worn a helmet."So said a judge presiding over a trial in the Haidian District People's Court recently. A man surnamed Liu was taking his girlfriend to work on his unlicensed motorcycle when he collided with a passenger coach. His girlfriend, who was sitting behind him on the motorbike, died in the collision. She was not wearing a safety helmet. Liu told the court that his girlfriend did not wear a helmet because she thought it would damage her beautiful hairstyle. Liu was sentenced to one year in prison with two years' probation for violating the traffic law and causing the accident. (Source: The Beijing Morning Post)