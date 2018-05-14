Deconstructing expression

When we meet that special person in our lives, it's interesting to watch those secret tells: responses our bodies make that show we care.



The joy is actually to notice. All of us have certain unconscious quirks, or "hidden" behaviors that not many would notice unless they are interested in us and are paying special attention to our micro expressions. For example, the way a man's brow sweats when he's stressed over a woman he likes or the way his voice changes when he says her name.



Next time you have the opportunity, closely watch those around you, especially if you are close to or interested in somebody. It's fascinating to see how a man's body responds when he is nervous or sexually attracted to somebody.



Women notice these expressions more than men. When it comes to the opposite sex, women are more watchful about those they like.



But these subtle manifestations are actually quite noticeable to the human eye. Think back to that girl in class who likes you and how she would pull her hair back when she sees you, or how a woman would lower her voice when speaking to someone she likes.



Those "hidden" behaviors take time to learn, and what we most often think is a "secret" often isn't. We all have little tells that are hard to hide from the ones we love or care about.



For some of us, our hands sweat when that special person is around. For others, the response might be more obvious to the keen observer. A woman might reveal her attraction to a man without saying a single word just by the way she positions her body. For example, if this man were to sit beside her, the way she crosses her legs and leans toward him would be an indication of how she felt. Other tells might be the way she touches her hair when she looks in his direction, whether she touches him or playfully hits him on the arm during conversation, and the way she smiles or laughs at things he might say or do.



Those are the things that make or break us in the art of flirting and other subtleties. But I rather see them as a positive in human behavior because, without them, life would be dull and passionless.



The way we are able to wordlessly communicate our emotions through movement and expression is truly fascinating!



