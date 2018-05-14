Syrians in formerly rebel-held Douma district return to normal life

Syrians buy potatoes in Douma district, east of Damascus, Syria, on May 13, 2018. Syrians in the formerly rebel-held Douma district have started to return to normal life as the government has assumed control over the area following the rebels' withdrawal last month. (Xinhua/Hummam Sheikh Ali)

A man sells apricots in Douma district, east of Damascus, Syria, on May 13, 2018. Syrians in the formerly rebel-held Douma district have started to return to normal life as the government has assumed control over the area following the rebels' withdrawal last month. (Xinhua/Hummam Sheikh Ali)

Syrian children play on a fallen tree in Douma district, east of Damascus, Syria, on May 13, 2018. Syrians in the formerly rebel-held Douma district have started to return to normal life as the government has assumed control over the area following the rebels' withdrawal last month. (Xinhua/Hummam Sheikh Ali)

Syrian children look out from their balcony in a building full of bullet holes in Douma district, east of Damascus, Syria, on May 13, 2018. Syrians in the formerly rebel-held Douma district have started to return to normal life as the government has assumed control over the area following the rebels' withdrawal last month. (Xinhua/Hummam Sheikh Ali)