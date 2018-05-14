At 69, Chinese double amputee summits Mt. Everest

A Chinese climber and double amputee has successfully summitted the world's tallest mountain - 43 years after his first try.



Xia Boyu, 69, reached the peak of Mount Qomolangma, also known as Mt. Everest, at 10:50 am Monday - his fifth attempt at the feat.



Xia arrived at base camp in Nepal on April 12 and begun his climb on May 8.



His success follows the Kathmandu government lifting of a recent ban on solo climbers and those with certain handicaps from attempting the trek.



Xia lost both his feet to frostbite during a 1975 attempt to climb the 8,848-meter mountain on the border of Nepal and Tibet Autonomous Region.



Two decades later, Xia had both legs amputated during a battle with cancer.



However, none of this deterred the former Chinese national team climber, who trains daily wearing advanced sport prosthetics.



"I strength train every morning at 5 am. I do 1,500 10-kilogram squats, 100 pull-ups, 360 push-ups and 240 sit-ups," Xia told Chengdu Business Daily in February.



Xia's previous attempts were riddled with natural disasters. In 2014, he had to turn back due to an avalanche. The following year, Nepal was devastated by a major earthquake. During his fourth attempt in 2016, Xia was thwarted by a sudden storm only 94 meters from the peak.



