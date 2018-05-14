Happy birthday:



The day may go by in a blur today. Working in some physical exercise may help bring things back into focus, so try to take any chance you can to work some athletic activities into your agenda. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 6, 10, 15.

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Any carelessness on your part will cause major problems for you down the line. Do your best to ensure that mistakes are kept to a minimum by going over everything twice. Bringing in another set of eyes is also sure to help immensely. ✭✭✭



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Although good fortune will shine down on you today, don't tempt fate by getting too cocky. Keeping things small and low-key will ensure your success. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Storm clouds are gathering on the horizon. There is no need to worry for now, but you should prepare yourself for some rocky times ahead. Make sure you have an adequate emergency fund. By doing so you will be able to see your way through without major incident. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Your drive to attain perfection means that the more you challenge yourself the better you will perform. Involving yourself in activities that will push you to your limits will increase your chances of success. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Self-doubt will only drag you down and keep you from achieving your full potential. There is no way to know if you will succeed or fail unless you try! ✭✭✭







Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Focus your energies looking for opportunities to further your education. The more you know the more career opportunities will open up before you. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Pay close attention to the signs the universe is sending your way. A major choice must be made today that will have a long-lasting impact on your life. Money matters are looking up for you and yours. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



The fact that the work week has just begun does not mean you can't have any fun. No matter how busy you are, take some time out tonight to just relax and enjoy yourself for a while. Lady Luck will smile down on you when it comes to money. ✭✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Prepare to face some serious challenges today. While things may get frustrating just keep in mind that nothing of value comes easy or for free. A conversation with a friend will reveal some interesting information. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Taking time out today for some self exploration will pay off big dividends both emotionally and spiritually. If you aren't quite sure how to begin, you can turn to the Internet for some tips that can help you with your meditations. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Someone may be looking to pull the wool over your eyes today, so make sure you stay on your toes. Pay more attention to what people do instead of what they say. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



The devil will be in the details today so make sure you take your time as you deal with tasks. Financial investments should be a major focus as the stars indicate good economic fortune in your future. ✭✭✭✭