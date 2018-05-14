Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Hit the tight end
5 Igneous rock form
10 Hot tin place
14 Cookie brand
15 Ran ___ of the law
16 Whale variety
17 Middling shade
18 Blunders
19 "Save that deletion!"
20 Appreciative phrase of relief
23 The Almighty, e.g.
24 It involves a twist
25 Make an accusation
28 Soda type
30 Expansive pastures
31 In the know
33 Her kin?
36 Attempting to flirt
40 Heston called one dirty
41 Wild West loop
42 Panner's target
43 Singer k.d.
44 Wise way to think
46 Once over
49 Canvas cover
51 Charity on the greens
57 First poker chip
58 Squash variety
59 U-turn from less
60 Anjou thing
61 Native American craft
62 Refine wordings
63 Shows fallibility
64 Add riders
65 Cincinnati nine
DOWN
1 Any limerick writer
2 Anagram of "char"
3 Evening in Rome
4 Most solid
5 An animated Simpson
6 What the game is, old-style
7 "Oh, boy!"
8 Hand-warming tube
9 "And before I forget ..."
10 Speaking platforms
11 Prefix meaning "straight"
12 "... sailed the ___ blue"
13 Type of acid
21 Beer barrel
22 B-ball coach Pat
25 Jessica of TV and films
26 Bound
27 After hours
28 Walker's prop
29 Really good rock
31 All worked up
32 Is no 59-Across
33 Gin fizz flavor
34 Faith with the pipes
35 Boater's hazard
37 Silly as can be
38 Nice no?
39 Boardgame accessory, sometimes
43 Cons for good
44 Violated a commandment
45 Word that links
46 Amazed, mouthwise
47 Dead duck
48 Bridal path stopper
49 It's dialed up
50 Brother of Moses
52 Try to outsprint
53 Deceive
54 ___ of silence
55 In need of rain
56 "No ___ allowed"
Solution