Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/14 15:18:40

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Hit the tight end

  5 Igneous rock form

 10 Hot tin place

 14 Cookie brand

 15 Ran ___ of the law

16 Whale variety

 17 Middling shade

 18 Blunders

 19 "Save that deletion!"

 20 Appreciative phrase of relief

 23 The Almighty, e.g.

 24 It involves a twist

 25 Make an accusation

 28 Soda type

 30 Expansive pastures

 31 In the know

 33 Her kin?

 36 Attempting to flirt

 40 Heston called one dirty

 41 Wild West loop

 42 Panner's target

 43 Singer k.d.

 44 Wise way to think

 46 Once over

 49 Canvas cover

 51 Charity on the greens

 57 First poker chip

 58 Squash variety

 59 U-turn from less

 60 Anjou thing

 61 Native American craft

 62 Refine wordings

 63 Shows fallibility

 64 Add riders

 65 Cincinnati nine

DOWN

  1 Any limerick writer

  2 Anagram of "char"

  3 Evening in Rome

  4 Most solid

  5 An animated Simpson

  6 What the game is, old-style

  7 "Oh, boy!"

  8 Hand-warming tube

  9 "And before I forget ..."

 10 Speaking platforms

 11 Prefix meaning "straight"

 12 "... sailed the ___ blue"

 13 Type of acid

 21 Beer barrel

 22 B-ball coach Pat

 25 Jessica of TV and films

 26 Bound

 27 After hours

 28 Walker's prop

 29 Really good rock

 31 All worked up

 32 Is no 59-Across

 33 Gin fizz flavor

 34 Faith with the pipes

 35 Boater's hazard

 37 Silly as can be

 38 Nice no?

 39 Boardgame accessory, sometimes

 43 Cons for good

 44 Violated a commandment

 45 Word that links

 46 Amazed, mouthwise

 47 Dead duck

 48 Bridal path stopper

 49 It's dialed up

 50 Brother of Moses

 52 Try to outsprint

 53 Deceive

 54 ___ of silence

 55 In need of rain

 56 "No ___ allowed"

Solution



 

