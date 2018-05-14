Puzzle

ACROSS1 Hit the tight end5 Igneous rock form10 Hot tin place14 Cookie brand15 Ran ___ of the law16 Whale variety17 Middling shade18 Blunders19 "Save that deletion!"20 Appreciative phrase of relief23 The Almighty, e.g.24 It involves a twist25 Make an accusation28 Soda type30 Expansive pastures31 In the know33 Her kin?36 Attempting to flirt40 Heston called one dirty41 Wild West loop42 Panner's target43 Singer k.d.44 Wise way to think46 Once over49 Canvas cover51 Charity on the greens57 First poker chip58 Squash variety59 U-turn from less60 Anjou thing61 Native American craft62 Refine wordings63 Shows fallibility64 Add riders65 Cincinnati nineDOWN1 Any limerick writer2 Anagram of "char"3 Evening in Rome4 Most solid5 An animated Simpson6 What the game is, old-style7 "Oh, boy!"8 Hand-warming tube9 "And before I forget ..."10 Speaking platforms11 Prefix meaning "straight"12 "... sailed the ___ blue"13 Type of acid21 Beer barrel22 B-ball coach Pat25 Jessica of TV and films26 Bound27 After hours28 Walker's prop29 Really good rock31 All worked up32 Is no 59-Across33 Gin fizz flavor34 Faith with the pipes35 Boater's hazard37 Silly as can be38 Nice no?39 Boardgame accessory, sometimes43 Cons for good44 Violated a commandment45 Word that links46 Amazed, mouthwise47 Dead duck48 Bridal path stopper49 It's dialed up50 Brother of Moses52 Try to outsprint53 Deceive54 ___ of silence55 In need of rain56 "No ___ allowed"

Solution