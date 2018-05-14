Lake scenery in Guiyang, SW China

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/14 15:50:42

Aerial photo taken on May 13, 2018 shows the scenery of a lake in Guiyang City, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)


 

